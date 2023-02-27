Home Nation

Biennial polls to four, by-poll to one seat in Bihar legislative council on Mar 31

A by-poll will be held to Saran Teachers' constituency, which has fallen vacant upon the death of CPI MLC Kedar Nath Pandey.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PATNA: Biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council, and by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the member, will be held later this month, the Election Commission said on Monday.

According to an EC release, all the five seats are of graduates and teachers constituencies, for which notifications will be issued on March 6 and filing of nominations will take place on March 13.

Polling will take place on March 31, while counting of votes is scheduled for April 5.

Tenure of the four seats to which biennial elections are being held, was to expire in May.

Three of these are held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and one by the BJP, now in the opposition.

The JD(U) members are Sanjeeva Shyam Singh (Gaya Teachers), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (Koshi Teachers) and Virendra Narayan Yadav (Saran Graduates).

The lone BJP MLC is Awadhesh Narain Singh (Gaya Graduates), who is also a former chairman of the legislative council.

In addition, by-poll will be held to Saran Teachers' constituency, which has fallen vacant upon the death of CPI MLC Kedar Nath Pandey.

The Upper House has a total number of 75 seats.

Its members are drawn from assembly, local bodies, teachers and graduates besides those nominated by the Governor upon recommendation of the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar legislative council Saran Teachers' constituency Bihar bypoll
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp