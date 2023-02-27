Home Nation

Congress promises caste survey, OBCs ministry

Eyeing the 2024 LS polls, party bats for special welfare scheme for minorities, Rohith Vemula Act for students

Published: 27th February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Third day of 85th Congress Plenary session in progress in Raipur | pti

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NAVA RAIPUR:  With an eye on the vote bank of OBCs, tribals, Dalits, and minorities, the Congress Plenary session on Sunday passed a resolution promising a dedicated ministry for OBCs, conducting a socio-economic caste census, and a special Act called the Rohith Vemula Act to protect students hailing from backward communities.

As there is growing demand from several parties including NDA allies to conduct a caste census, Congress said that it is committed to holding a socio-economic caste census along with the decennial census. “The BJP has consistently refused to conduct the caste census which would be crucial to revising the benchmark for socio-economic and educational backwardness. The Caste Census shall also enumerate De-notified Tribes and Nomadic Tribes,” said the resolution.

Incidentally, though the UPA government conducted a Socio-Economic Caste Census in 2011, the report is yet to see the light of day. The party also said that to redress the discrimination faced by the students from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities in educational institutions, it will enact a special Act called the Rohith Vemula Act to protect and safeguard their right to education and dignity.

While the BJP is reaching out to OBCs and minorities through mass contact programs ahead of the 2024 elections, Congress has promised a dedicated ministry for the community. “We will create a dedicated ministry for the empowerment of the OBCs. The Ministry will focus on expanding educational and employment opportunities of OBCs and provision of civic amenities in their habitations,” said the resolution.

In another significant step, the resolution also promised Constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities and National Commission for Women, a long-standing demand of activists and civil society groups. There has been renewed demand to implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report after the government slashed the budget allocation of the Minority Affairs Ministry and scrapped various scholarships for students from minority communities.  

“Congress party is committed to implementing a special welfare scheme for minority welfare based on the recommendations of the Sachar committee. The Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP)  and the 15-point programme for minorities (as enunciated by Indira Gandhi, reformulated by Shri Rajiv Gandhi, and effectively implemented by Dr Manmohan Singh shall be implemented in full, Congress party is committed to accord Constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities to endow the Commission with powers to serve the community better,” it said. The party also proposed a national law to ensure that a portion of the Union Budget is earmarked in proportion to the population of SCs and STs in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Plenary Session Caste Census Rohit Vemula Act OBC Ministry Lok Sabha polls 2024
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp