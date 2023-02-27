In a first, gold urn to be installed at Kedarnath temple during yatra

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is going to install a gold urn during the Chardham Yatra at Kedarnath temple this time. For this, the committee is communicating with the donor devotees. This time the devotees will visit Baba Kedar in the golden-plated sanctorum.

Speaking to this daily, Chairman of Badri Kedar Temple comittee, Ajayendra Ajay said, “For the first time, the temple committee has used gold instead of silver in the sanctum sanctorum and the committee has replaced silver with gold in the sanctum sanctorum.”

Chairman of the Committee Ajayendra said, “Last year the portals of Kedarnath temple were opened on May 6 and were closed for winter on October 27. A few days before the closure of the portals, the Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee had plastered the walls of the sanctum sanctorum with gold instead of silver after the permission of the Archaeological Survey of India and the government. Also, special lights have been installed, which will further illuminate the aura of the golden plated sanctum. A Mumbai-based diamond merchant had donated to make the sanctum sanctorum gold-studded.”

Ajay also said, “The silver layers extracted from the walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple have been kept in the strong room by the temple committee. So far this silver has not been used in the temple. The silver urn installed on the Kedarnath temple has become old.”

According to Ajayendra, “The number of devotees who have registered for Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham in the Chardham Yatra has crossed 1.25 lakh. Of these, 62993 passengers have registered for Kedarnath and 51557 for Badrinath. So far, 1,14,553 people have registered for the Chardham Yatra registration that began on February 21.”

