J-K administration launches media blitz on property tax

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration has launched a big media campaign, including an advertisement spree in newspapers and press conferences by officials to defend the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir and apprise the public about the government's point of view after political parties, traders and civil society members opposed the imposition of property tax in the UT.

The government, on February 17, announced to impose a property tax on residential and non-residential properties in J&K from April 1. The decision drew instant opposition from the public, political parties, traders and civil society groups. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K.

“Implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” he said. In order to put forth a government point of view, the administration has gone on an advertisement blitzkrieg. It is publishing half-page advertisements in the local newspapers.

In the advertisements published in today’s newspapers with the title “Property Tax: Truths and Facts), the government informed the people about what is property tax, why property tax is being imposed in J&K, who pays property tax, What are parameters considered for calculating property Tax, What exemptions are available, etc”.

Besides publishing advertisements in the local newspapers, the officials are also addressing press conferences to put across the government's point of view. “One-third of the population was exempted from the property tax as their property was less than 1000 sq ft and no tax is charged on houses having less than 1000 sq ft area,” said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V B Biduhuri and SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan in a joint press conference on Saturday.

The government has also asked all 20 Deputy Commissioners of J&K to build public awareness regarding the property tax and clear the apprehensions of the people. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, however, has opposed the imposition of property tax. “Imposition of property tax in J&K is ironically violative of municipal empowerment as this has neither been deliberated upon and nor approved by elected ULBs”, he said. The parties continue to oppose the imposition of property tax and protests were held in J&K.

The bid media push

After the J&K administration, led by Manoj Sinha, announced the imposition of property tax on residential and non-residential properties in J&K from April 1, it drew instant opposition from the public, political parties, traders and civil society groups. In order to put forth a government point of view, the administration has gone on an advertisement blitzkrieg, which it informs what the tax is about.

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration has launched a big media campaign, including an advertisement spree in newspapers and press conferences by officials to defend the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir and apprise the public about the government's point of view after political parties, traders and civil society members opposed the imposition of property tax in the UT. The government, on February 17, announced to impose a property tax on residential and non-residential properties in J&K from April 1. The decision drew instant opposition from the public, political parties, traders and civil society groups. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K. “Implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” he said. In order to put forth a government point of view, the administration has gone on an advertisement blitzkrieg. It is publishing half-page advertisements in the local newspapers. In the advertisements published in today’s newspapers with the title “Property Tax: Truths and Facts), the government informed the people about what is property tax, why property tax is being imposed in J&K, who pays property tax, What are parameters considered for calculating property Tax, What exemptions are available, etc”. Besides publishing advertisements in the local newspapers, the officials are also addressing press conferences to put across the government's point of view. “One-third of the population was exempted from the property tax as their property was less than 1000 sq ft and no tax is charged on houses having less than 1000 sq ft area,” said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V B Biduhuri and SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan in a joint press conference on Saturday. The government has also asked all 20 Deputy Commissioners of J&K to build public awareness regarding the property tax and clear the apprehensions of the people. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, however, has opposed the imposition of property tax. “Imposition of property tax in J&K is ironically violative of municipal empowerment as this has neither been deliberated upon and nor approved by elected ULBs”, he said. The parties continue to oppose the imposition of property tax and protests were held in J&K. The bid media push After the J&K administration, led by Manoj Sinha, announced the imposition of property tax on residential and non-residential properties in J&K from April 1, it drew instant opposition from the public, political parties, traders and civil society groups. In order to put forth a government point of view, the administration has gone on an advertisement blitzkrieg, which it informs what the tax is about.