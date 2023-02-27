Home Nation

Kashmiri Pandit bank guard shot dead by terrorists cremated in J&K's Pulwama

Sanjay Sharma was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday barely 100 metres away from his home in Achan in Pulwama as he was on his way to a local market for a stroll.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandit bank guard shot dead by terrorists cremated

Family members mourn after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The last rites of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday, were performed at his native village in Pulwama district, officials said.

The mortal remains of 40-year-old Sharma were consigned to flames according to Hindu rituals amidst the presence of relatives and neighbours, including local Muslims, on Monday, they said.

The Muslim neighbours helped the minority community members in performing the last rites of the deceased, they said.

Sharma was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday barely 100 metres away from his home in Achan in Pulwama as he was on his way to a local market for a stroll.

"We condemn the murder. We stand by the bereaved family. As soon as the news of the incident broke yesterday, people were ready to provide all help --- blood, money, anything to save him. Unfortunately, he succumbed on the way (to hospital)," Bashir Ahmad Malik, a local resident, said.

ALSO READ | Nine Kashmiri Pandits killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 3 years: Govt

Family members mourn after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

He said the killing was a setback for the Hindu-Muslim harmony in the village which has existed since centuries.

"This is not the murder of one individual, this is murder of humanity. The people of this area are as much bereaved as the family of the victim," Malik said.

Sharma became the first victim of target killings by the ultras this year.

Last year, the terrorists shot dead 18 people, including three Kashmiri Pandits, a bank manager from Rajasthan and eight non-local workers in 29 attacks in the valley.

ALSO READ | Radio Sharda connects displaced Kashmiri Pandits in India, 108 countries with their roots

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandits pulwama Sanjay Sharma
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp