Maoists kill 2 Armymen in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after three jawans were killed in an encounter at the strife-torn Sukma, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) targeted the security personnel killing one in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by them in south Bastar and shot dead an army man in Kanker.

During the last week, as many as seven personnel were killed by the Maoists in the state. “On Sunday, a head constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Sanjay Lakda was killed in an IED blast detonated by Maoists in Narayanpur district. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area after the incident,” said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar range).

In another incident, a jawan of the Indian Army Motiram Anchla who had come on leave to his village Useli in the Kanker district was killed by the suspected team of Maoists in the market area. He died on the spot. Narayanpur and Kanker are among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

