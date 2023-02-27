Punjab CM Mann goes to SC against Guv call on Budget session

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of summoning the Budget session of the state Assembly. The Governor had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would decide on summoning the Assembly’s Budget session only after getting legal opinion on the tweets and letters of the CM.

Informing that the state government has moved the apex court against the governor, Mann tweeted: “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy... go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite a majority in Delhi… go to the Supreme Court to make the Deputy Mayor... The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has to go to the Supreme Court to conduct the Budget session... The search for democracy continues.’’

AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a series of tweets wrote: “On Feb 22, the Cabinet asks Governor to summon the Budget session of the assembly from March 3. On Feb 23, 2023, Punjab Governor says he needs to take legal advice on that. To date, Governor has not reverted on it.’’

On February 23, Governor Banwarilal Purohit shot off a letter to Mann saying he would decide on allowing the Budget session from March 3 only after seeking legal advice on the derogatory and unconstitutional tweets and letter written by Mann in response to his letter sent earlier this month.

Purohit in his letter to Mann dated February 13, raised questions about the selection of school principals sent for training to Singapore, saying he had complaints of malpractices and illegalities on that count.

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of summoning the Budget session of the state Assembly. The Governor had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would decide on summoning the Assembly’s Budget session only after getting legal opinion on the tweets and letters of the CM. Informing that the state government has moved the apex court against the governor, Mann tweeted: “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy... go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite a majority in Delhi… go to the Supreme Court to make the Deputy Mayor... The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has to go to the Supreme Court to conduct the Budget session... The search for democracy continues.’’ AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a series of tweets wrote: “On Feb 22, the Cabinet asks Governor to summon the Budget session of the assembly from March 3. On Feb 23, 2023, Punjab Governor says he needs to take legal advice on that. To date, Governor has not reverted on it.’’ On February 23, Governor Banwarilal Purohit shot off a letter to Mann saying he would decide on allowing the Budget session from March 3 only after seeking legal advice on the derogatory and unconstitutional tweets and letter written by Mann in response to his letter sent earlier this month. Purohit in his letter to Mann dated February 13, raised questions about the selection of school principals sent for training to Singapore, saying he had complaints of malpractices and illegalities on that count.