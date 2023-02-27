Home Nation

Stubble as fuel: India to partner with Denmark on bio power projects

The visit of the Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, to India is likely to give a boost to setting up a bio-based power project that uses stubble as feedstock.

Published: 27th February 2023

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visit the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The visit of the Crown Prince of Denmark, Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, to India is likely to give a boost to setting up a bio-based power project that uses stubble as feedstock. If this is cleared it would be a boon for people living in the national capital territory as they have to bear the brunt of inhaling polluted air due to stubble burning every year.

“Indian and Danish firms have held discussions on this project where stubble will be used as feedstock. Denmark will provide the technical know-how for this project. As per estimates, a power project producing 15MW of power daily will incentivise the farmers to sell their stubble instead of burning it. Technicalities are being worked out with the stubble of different crops including rice,’’ said sources. 

India and Denmark have a green strategic partnership, launched in 2020. Under a five-year plan (2021-26), four pacts were signed in order to boost cooperation in green technologies and managing natural resources like groundwater. Meanwhile, India and Denmark have also been in talks for constructing an off-shore wind energy plant in Tamil Nadu. There is a possibility of having a similar plant in Gujarat too.

The ongoing visit of Crown Prince Frederik may give this process a push. They are accompanied by representatives of nearly 40 firms and over a dozen deal with ways of reducing the wastage of water which is a huge problem in India and 26 firms that deal with energy, including offshore wind energy.

While in India, the Crown Prince will meet PM Modi, President DroupadiMurmu, Chief Ministers Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh. Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Rasmussen will meet with EAM Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

