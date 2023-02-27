Home Nation

Woman shoots dead Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal in Tarn Taran

The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti.

Published: 27th February 2023

Late Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal.

By PTI

TARN TARAN: Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman here on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.

The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti.

Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.

Police teams teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.

Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.

