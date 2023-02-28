At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It was the third and final day of the Congress’ plenary session in Raipur which emerged as the most precious day in the Chhattisgarh capital. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came out with a unique gift for senior leaders: a garland made from bamboo and grass.

The golden sheen of the garland was so amazing that it made social media take note. And Congress adversaries went overboard, taunting the Baghel government for gifting gold. Baghel on Monday had to issue a video on his Twitter handle to explain how Baiga tribals in Kawardha district put together a string structure giving it a shape of a garland.

“It’s called a Biran garland. Preparing such garlands is a part of our culture. And we were delighted to find that our product was used for special occasions like the plenary session to welcome the dignitaries,” said Itwari Ram Machiya, a Baiga tribe.

The ‘golden string’ is actually made from ‘kesri mua’ (a type of bamboo plant) and ‘sutakhar’ grass.

Ayush Pandey, national office-bearer Congress digital communication, said the BJP neither understands Chhattisgarh nor its tradition.

However, Rajesh Munat, BJP leader and former state minister, countered: “It seems your IT cell is as naughty as yourself Bhupesh Baghel ji. The video and visuals were prepared by Congress office-bearers, made viral and later claimed to be a rumour. Everyone is watching your drama.”

However, Baghel was humble in his response. “Such a garland is more precious than gold. One will not find it anywhere except in Chhattisgarh”, said the CM. The Baiga tribes are an ethnic group found in central India, primarily in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

