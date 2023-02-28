Home Nation

Govt working to tap huge potential of tribal society: PM Modi

He said facilities need to be provided to the deprived, the tribal communities and also mentioned Pasmanda Muslims in this regard. 

Published: 28th February 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Kavita bajeli datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the importance of good governance practices and government benefits reaching everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said such an approach will have no scope for discrimination and corruption.

“For the first time, the country is tapping the huge potential of the tribal society of our country at this scale,” he said in a webinar titled ‘Reaching the last mile.’ He said the government has to quickly provide various facilities to the tribal population in over 200 districts and 22,000 villages. 

“Similarly among our minorities, especially among Muslims we have Pasmanda Muslims. How we have ensure the benefits reach them... as they even today after so many years of Independence remain far behind,” he said. “The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished... Approach of reaching the last mile and the policy of saturation complement each other. When our aim is to reach everyone, then there will be no scope for discrimination and corruption,” he said.

He said along with money, political will is needed for development and asserted that the development of tribal communities has been a priority for his government. Modi said, “The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished.”

