Guwahati Diary: Vivek Oberoi enters Himanta’s fan club

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Vivek Oberoi enters Himanta’s fan club

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a huge fan following. A recent addition to the list is Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Oberoi, who visited Assam to attend the Bodoland International Knowledge Festival held in Kokrajhar, told journalists that Sarma has a vision, not just for Assam but the entire Northeast. The actor said ever since Sarma had joined the BJP, there had been faster growth and development in Assam. “He works 24 hours a day and it speaks volumes of his commitment. This is why, he is Himanta Biswa Sarma. People love him very much,” Oberoi said.

Court relief for 85-yr-old retired Army man

Jagat Bahadur Chetri, an 85-year-old retired Army man, was given relief by the Gauhati High Court after an electoral registration officer (ERO) referred his case to a Foreigners’ Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, on the suspicion that he is an illegal migrant. After examining his case, the court ruled that he was an Indian citizen born in Dibrugarh in 1937. It imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the ERO. It may be recalled that as defined by the Assam Accord, people who entered India illegally from a “specified territory” (Bangladesh) after March 25, 1971 are to be detected and deported. The NRC was updated based on this cut-off date.

War of words between Ajmal and Bora

A war of words erupted recently between the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah. Ajmal, who is the Dhubri MP, claimed Borah takes money from the AIUDF as well as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Retaliating, the Congress leader said if Ajmal could prove he took even ` 100 from the AIUDF or the BJP, he would quit politics. In response, Ajmal said he would prove his claim with evidence ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections as it would be premature to disclose his “secret evidence” right now.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

