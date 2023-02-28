Home Nation

Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court

Justice Nagarathna said, “Hinduism is a way of life. Because of that India has assimilated everybody. Because of that we are able to live together.

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no bigotry in Hinduism and it is a way of life, the Supreme Court observed on Monday while rejecting a plea filed by BJP’s Ashwini Upadhyay seeking to set up a “Renaming Commission” for restoration of original names of historical, cultural and religious places that were changed by foreign invaders.

Pointing out that India is wedded to the rule of law, secularism and constitutionalism, a bench of justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna remarked that a country cannot remain a prisoner of the past. Justice Joseph was of the view that Upadhyay’s plea will create more disharmony as he was targeting a particular community. He added that it would bring alive issues that would keep the country on the boil.

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about past and dig it up to place its burden on present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” Justice Joseph said.

Justice Nagarathna said, “Hinduism is a way of life. Because of that India has assimilated everybody. Because of that we are able to live together. The divide and rule policy of the British created schism. Let us not being that back.”

The court while dismissing the petition, said: “India that is Bharat is a secular country. A country cannot remain a prisoner of the past... The history of any nation cannot haunt the present and future generations to the point that succeeding generations become prisoners of the past. The golden principle of fraternity is of greatest importance and rightfully finds its place in the Preamble.”

