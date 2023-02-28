INTERVIEW | After Sisodia, KCR family may face heat: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

Amid the Manish Sisodia episode in Delhi, the next big thing for the BJP appears to be Telangana, where the party has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of nepotism and gross misgovernance, and where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, BJP general secretary in charge of J&K, Ladakh and Telangana Tarun Chugh says Telangana people have understood how KCR’s politics has ruined the state.

Excerpts:

What are the issues the BJP will raise in the Telangana polls?

Our party is engaged in development politics. We want a prosperous and corruption-free Telangana. The gross misgovernance of KCR and his family has brought Telangana to the brink of collapse. This will be our prime focus. We all know the kind of nepotism and family fiefdom that KCR has been running. Today in Telangana, injustice is being done to every section of society. The youth are being shown false dreams and KCR remains seated in Pragati Bhawan in a narcissistic manner. After Delhi, BJP is fully geared to expose Telangana’s first family over corruption.

Is it right to say that BJP does not have a strong candidate against KCR?

The BJP does not need an eminent face to win the hearts of the people. As a party, BJP stands for certain values and ideals. Every party worker represents those values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s various development schemes started in the state would be the party’s strength to take on KCR. Moreover, the BJP is not a family-run party. Every party worker is an important force to fight KCR. We believe in ‘sabka sath, sabka viswas, sabka prayas’ besides in the nation first. Telangana people have understood wisely how KCR-led politics has ruined the state. So, the people are ready to welcome the BJP.

Is BJP confident of forming a government in Telangana?

Ours is a democratic party, it celebrates democracy. For the BJP, elections are not meant to gain power only. Its larger purpose is to serve the people. The state is clamouring for change, peace, prosperity, progress and good governance and development for all.

Will BJP be able to fight alone against the likely joint front of Owaisi’s AIMIM and KCR?

If you get two leaders together, it does not mean you have the people along with you. The people don’t accept opportunist alliances. The BJP would bring in honest and fresh faces to breathe new life into state politics. The Prime Minister’s development plans that have benefitted lakhs of people in Telangana will be our strength.

Is the BJP preparing for the assembly elections in Kashmir?

We are not a seasonal party. The BJP is focusing on development works in J&K. The party is working diligently to pull J&K out completely from the shadow of terrorism so that it realizes its full potential. The J&K youth now see new hopes and aspirations. A new development wave is sweeping across the state.

The CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP has protested outside your office. How do you take this?

The AAP has lost all ground in politics. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has abetted corruption across Delhi by opening street contracts for liquor and making a new liquor policy. By protesting against the arrest, AAP cannot hide corruption from the people. A few years back, the same Kejriwal would ask for (then Congress CM) Sheila Dikshit’s resignation. Today, why has he not taken resignation from his ministers who are being sent to jail for corruption charges?

Do you see any impact of Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’?

Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making meaningless statements. First of all, he should be thankful to Prime Minister Modi for creating a peaceful atmosphere in J&K where he was able to hold his yatra. Moreover, people in J&K have realized the damage that the Congress-ruled governments caused to the economy. The Congress in fact is feeling rattled and is completely at loss on how to go about the region. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact as BJP is being accepted by the people on a large scale

Does your party see Kashmir as fit for the polls?

Certainly. A new chapter has begun in J&K after the removal of Article 370. The people are seeing new hope and avenues for their growth. In fact, under the garb of Article 370, J&K was kept deprived of many advantages and development projects.

