Killing by cow vigilante: DNA reports match two Muslim men burnt to death

Moreover, an analysis of the blood stains found in a Scorpio SUV used by the cow vigilantes in the assault which was discovered in a Gaushala in Haryana match the two killed men. 

Published: 28th February 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Nasir and Junaid alias 'Juna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the case relating to the abduction and killing of two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on February 15, DNA reports have confirmed that the remains found in the Bolero jeep were those of Junaid and Nasir. 

Moreover, an analysis of the blood stains found in a Scorpio SUV used by the cow vigilantes in the assault which was discovered in a Gaushala in Haryana matches the two killed men. The Rajasthan Police revealed these details on the basis of a DNA report that came on Sunday evening.

Bharatpur Range IG Gaurav Srivastava has issued a statement to confirm the identity of Junaid and Nasir who died in the horrific incident. To verify this fact, a DNA test of bones was done and blood samples of Nasir and Junaid’s family members were taken.  

He added that there was no doubt that the “Bhiwani massacre was a heinous crime. We are alert about any such statement regarding this incident that disturbs communal harmony. Rajasthan Police is moving forward through fair investigation on the basis of technical investigation.”

After this report, it has become clear that Junaid and Nasir were abducted and brutally assaulted by cow vigilantes. After this, the kidnappers threw them in their car and took them 200 kilometres away. There, the victims were burnt to death. It is also being claimed in some reports that the Scorpio in which blood stains of Nasir and Junaid have been found was earlier listed as a vehicle used in government departments of Haryana.

After this incident, along with Haryana Police, a question mark is now also being raised on the role of the Rajasthan Police, for even after almost two weeks after the incident, the latter has arrested only one of the accused, Rinku Saini. All the other accused are still out of reach of the police.

Some people of the Muslim community held a meeting at Amanishah Maidan in Jaipur demanding the arrest of the accused. During this, leaders Pappu Qureshi and Waqar Ahmed demanded financial assistance of `51 lakh to the relatives of Junaid and Nasir and jobs for their next of kin.
 

