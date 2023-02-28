Home Nation

Life term for three in CRPF camp attack case

The three convicts who got sentenced included Sabauddin, Mohammad Farrukh alias Abu Julfikar and Imran Shahzad alias Abu Osama.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three terror convicts, associated with Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba, was sentenced by the special judge of the NIA/ATS court of Lucknow to life imprisonment in a case of waging war against the country and keeping weapons like AK-47s and other deadly arms.

The three convicts who got sentenced included Sabauddin, Mohammad Farrukh alias Abu Julfikar and Imran Shahzad alias Abu Osama. Significantly, all three were already awarded capital punishment by Rampur Sessions Court in connection with the attack on the Rampur CRPF camp on January 1, 2008. In the attack, seven CRPF jawans were martyred along with a rickshaw puller. Eight people, including three 
CRPF constables were injured in the attack. The three had been in jail for 15 years.

