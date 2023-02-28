NDA ahead in exit polls

Prasanta Mazumdar and Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to maintain its position of dominance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, if exit poll figures are anything to go by. The counting of votes is slated for March 2. The exit polls predicted victories for the BJP in Tripura, BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) combine in Nagaland and edge for the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.

The BJP, which rules Tripura, is a major constituent of Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP-led ruling coalition in Nagaland and a minor component in the NPP-headed six-party ruling coalition in Meghalaya. Considering that parliamentary elections will be held next year, the BJP was desperate to retain power in Tripura.

Despite reservation about its success in the state, the party’s narrative of development and past failures of Congress and Left governments seemed to have worked with the voters.

The BJP had a star-studded campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge. In Meghalaya, the contest was between the NPP and the Trinamool Congress, the new player. The BJP is expected to improve upon its 2018 tally of two seats, the poll of polls predicted.

The Trinamool invested heavily in the state to dislodge the “corruption-tainted” Conrad K Sangma government. The exit polls predicted the Trinamool picking up 11-12 seats. “Look, if the BJP manages to continue its alliance with NPP, then the ruling coalition could continue. But if it fails, the Trinamool will emerge as the kingmaker,” a senior BJP leader remarked.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP combine was expected to capitalise on a moribund Opposition and retain power. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which ruled the state from 2003-18, got disintegrated last year when 21 of its 26 MLAs defected to NDPP. The Congress was a formidable force under ex-CM S C Jamir but got reduced to a shadow of its glorious past in the aftermath of the NPF’s emergence 20 years ago.

Blow to Cong-Left alliance?

If the exit poll predictions come true, it will establish that the people rejected the Congress-Left pre-poll alliance in Tripura. The two parties had come together burying their decades-old hatchet to defeat the ruling BJP

