Rs 9,136 crore GST compensation not paid to Guj, House told

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat assembly was informed on Monday that the state is yet to receive Rs 9,136.26 crore in GST compensation from the Union government. Senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia stated during a debate in the assembly that “Gujarat was losing an average of Rs 15,000 crore per year as a result of the implementation of the GST Act”. He requested information on the issue.

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai responded to the query by saying, “For the year 2021-22 and 2022-23, Gujarat has claimed Rs 30,400 crore as GST compensation. The Centre has already paid Rs 21,264 crore, while another Rs 9,136 crore is still outstanding. The Centre has paid Rs 4,200 crore in cash and Rs 17,045 crore as a loan out of the Rs 21,264 crore. The interest on that loan will be paid by the Centre through the cess fund.”

Desai said the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the Center’s cess income for 2020–2021 and 2022–2023, after which the Center gave Gujarat a loan of Rs 17,045 crore in those years. Desai said that the GST Council had just approved payment of Rs 864 crore when questioned by Congress on when the state might expect to get the GST dues.

