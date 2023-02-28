Home Nation

SC to hear Punjab govt's plea against governor's refusal to summon Budget session

Published: 28th February 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea of the Punjab government against the Governor's "refusal" to summon the Budget session scheduled for March 3.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will take up the Punjab government's plea at 3:50 pm after a five-judge Constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra Shiv Sena political crisis.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, requested for urgent hearing of the plea on Tuesday itself.

He added that the Constitution bench hearing will not get affected if the matter is taken up for hearing for 10 minutes during the day.

The bench told Singhvi, that he will be arguing before the constitution bench and therefore it will take up the plea for hearing at 3.50 pm.

The tussle between the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly's budget session, and reminding the CM about his "derogatory" response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan.

Purohit's letter to CM Mann had come two days after the Punjab Cabinet decided to call the assembly session on March 3 and requested the governor to summon the House.

