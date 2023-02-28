Supreme Court pulls up MoD for defaulting on OROP dues

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday faced the Supreme Court’s wrath for its notification dated January 20, 2023, in which it stated its intention to pay the arrears under the one Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme to all eligible pensioners by way of four equal instalments.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed the Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen of the MoD to file a personal affidavit explaining the circumstances in which the unilateral decision was taken in the teeth of the SC’s order to disburse the funds by March 15, 2023.

Expressing displeasure with the notification, the CJI warned that a contempt notice might be issued against the concerned Secretary. Pulling up ASG Venkataraman appearing for the MoD, the CJI said, “You tell the Secretary we’re going to take action against him if he doesn’t withdraw January 20 notification. Sanctity of judicial process has to be maintained.”

“Either the communication needs to be withdrawn or we’ll issue a notice of contempt against your secretary. You have no business taking the law into your own hands. Here you are going to war against the rule of law. You better put your house in order,” the CJI added further.

Representing the ex-servicemen, Senior Advocate Hufeza Ahmadi said that approximately 4 lakh pensioners had passed away in the interregnum. “Approximately 4 lakh pensioners have passed away and will never benefit from OROP. These pensioners are Army personnel,” he said.

Also in top court

SC recalls its order of fine on political parties

The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Dinesh Maheshwari on Monday recalled its order of imposing fines on various political parties for its failure to publish criminal antecedents of candidates fielded for 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Court’s order came in a review plea filed by BJP General Secretary BL Santosh against SCs August 2021 order of imposing a fine on BJP for failing to adhere to its directions.

ED chief case: SG challenges locus

The SC was told on Monday that ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure extension was illegal. SG Tushar Mehta submitted, “My specific pleading on the affidavit is all political people facing serious money laundering cases have come before your Lordship. I will challenge locus.” The bench posted the matter on March 21.

Plea to put off NEET PG exam denied

The SC dismissed pleas filed by NEET PG aspirants seeking to postpone the exam by three months. NEET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. The pleas were dismissed by a bench of Justices SR Bhat and Dipankar Datta and directed Board to come back with details of previous exams and students being affected.

