Two militants who killed Kashmiri Pandit bank guards eliminated in Pulwama encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Police, on Tuesday, said two militants involved in the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma were killed in an encounter in the Awantipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir. An Army jawan was also killed.

A police official said a search operation was launched by troops at the Padgampora area of Pulwama in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. He said during the search operation, an encounter took place in which the local militants were killed.

During the encounter, a soldier working with 55 Rashtriya Rifles received a bullet in his thigh, puncturing a main artery. He died later.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/1EdTeobWYP — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 28, 2023

Aqib Mustaq Bhat, a TRF (The Resistance Front) militant, was killed on mosque premises. The other, identified as Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Trall near Pulwama, jumped out, possibly from a window, and took refuge in a house close to the mosque."

Aqib was an A category militant and was initially working with Hizbul Mujahideen, but was now working with TRF," Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

Militants on Sunday morning shot dead Sanjay Sharma, a father of three, at Achen village in Pulwama while he was on way to a local market. His killing had evoked strong condemnation. The locals of the area also strongly condemned the killing and made all arrangements for the cremation of the body of Sanjay.

