Home Nation

Cold wave, dense fog set to grip North, Northwest India in first week of 2023

Parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience cold day conditions over the next two days.

Published: 01st January 2023 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Dense fog covers the national capital, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year and the weather office has forecast dense morning fog over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

The weather office said isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience cold day conditions over the next two days.

Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to the condensation of moisture and the formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of Northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said. Under its influence, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday.

Delhi and adjoining areas had a brief respite from cold wave conditions last week.

Winters have been relatively warm over most parts of north India, except for the latter part of December when regions of North and Northwest India experienced cold wave and dense fog conditions.

The weather office has attributed the missing cold conditions over north India to the lack of strong western disturbances, or extratropical weather systems, that bring rains to the plains and snowfall at higher altitudes.

This December, there were seven western disturbances, of which six were feeble over India and only one (December 28-30) was strong.

The latest extratropical weather system brought the season's first snowfall and rainfall over the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the last three days.

The weather office has forecast 86 per cent below normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) over northwest India between January and March.

The LPA of rainfall over northwest India for January-February-March is about 184.3 mm.

"If rainfall is indicated to be low, then it means that western disturbance activity is likely to be low. When there are fewer western disturbances, north-westerly winds may continue to blow over certain parts of northwest India," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Saturday.

He said minimum and maximum temperatures may be low over Madhya Pradesh, southern Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and adjoining areas.

"But temperatures will be normal over Haryana and Punjab and could be above normal over higher areas like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir," Mohapatra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cold Wave North India Winter Fog Winter
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp