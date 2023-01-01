Home Nation

New Year celebrations: Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryani orders, over 61,000 pizzas

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and by 10.25 PM the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources.

Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent per cent orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 per cent and Kolkata-10.4 per cent.

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI. The app delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 PM on Saturday.

Bawarchi, one of top biryani selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biriyanis per minute on 2021 New year Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet.

