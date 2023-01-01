Home Nation

NRC couldn’t but delimitation can safeguard Assam’s future: Himanta

The Assam CM further said the delimitation process will be a "data-based" and "non-political" exercise.

Published: 01st January 2023 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the upcoming exercise for delimiting Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies would help safeguard the state’s future for at least two decades.

"The notification issued by the year-end for delimitation is a breakthrough for Assam. We were unsuccessful in NRC (National Register of Citizens). We did not get a desired result through the Assam Accord. But through delimitation, we will be able to safeguard Assam’s future for at least two decades," Sarma told journalists. 

At the same time, he said delimitation will be a "data-based" and "non-political" exercise. According to an Act of the Parliament, delimitation has to be done based on the Census of 2001. This is the mandate of the Act, he said.

"The policy of delimiting constituencies is based on population. The central government told us to control the population. Some people controlled it but some did not. So, should the population be the basis of delimitation? By this, you are actually giving premium to those who violated the (population) policy and punishing those who abided by it," the CM said. 

"When the next delimitation exercise will take place, the Parliament will definitely debate whether areas which did not abide by the policy of population control should be punished or rewarded. I feel this is a matter of national debate. In my view, the population should not be a criterion in delimiting constituencies. There should be other criteria as well," Sarma insisted.

Asked if there is a population explosion in Assam, he said it could be known after the Census of 2021.

Ahead of delimitation, the state government had on Saturday remerged four new districts with those which were bifurcated to create them. A government notification had said the decision was made for "administrative expediency and in the interest of public service."

Sarma had said, "This decision is not permanent. This is for a transition phase for administrative reasons and in the interest of Assam keeping in mind its future."

But the opposition parties opposed it.

The Congress had said the CM demonstrated his "dictatorial" attitude. The party promised to restore the district status to the four places if voted to power in 2026. The Assam Jatiya Parishad had accused the state government of deceiving people. The party said the BJP government had created the four districts for votes.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission had announced its decision to initiate the delimitation exercise in Assam. The 2001 Census figures will be used for the purpose of readjustment of the constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delimitation Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma NRC Assam Accord
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp