13 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-six passengers were injured after 13 coaches of Suryanagari Express (12480, Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur) derailed between the Rajkiawas – Bomadra section of Jodhpur division in the wee hours of Monday.

North Western Railway's Chief spokesperson Shashi Kiran said to TNIE that there have been no casualties.

Rail traffic has been impacted due to the incident.

According to the initial official information received from the ministry of railways, 12 trains have been diverted from their originating stations while the two trains were cancelled.

— North Western Railway (@NWRailways) January 2, 2023

RAJASTHAN TRAIN DERAILMENT - HELPLINE NUMBERS

The railways have issued helpline numbers in the wake of the accident.

For Jodhpur: 0291-2654979(1072), 0291-2654993(1072) 0291-2624125, 02912431646,

For Pali Marwar: 0293-2250324,

Passengers and families can also contact -138, 1072 for information.

Railways has arranged buses for stranded passengers to help them reach their destinations.

