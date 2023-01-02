13 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, no casualties or severe injuries to the passengers have been reported as of now.
Published: 02nd January 2023 08:27 AM | Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:59 PM
NEW DELHI: Twenty-six passengers were injured after 13 coaches of Suryanagari Express (12480, Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur) derailed between the Rajkiawas – Bomadra section of Jodhpur division in the wee hours of Monday.
North Western Railway's Chief spokesperson Shashi Kiran said to TNIE that there have been no casualties.
Rail traffic has been impacted due to the incident.
According to the initial official information received from the ministry of railways, 12 trains have been diverted from their originating stations while the two trains were cancelled.
रेल यातायात प्रभावित
गाड़ी संख्या 12480, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-जोधपुर सूर्यनगरी एक्सप्रेस के डिब्बे जोधपुर मंडल के राजकियावास-बोमादरा रेलखंड के मध्य डिरेल हो गए हैं। इसके कारण रेल यातायात प्रभावित हुआ है-
मार्ग परिवर्तित रेलसेवाएं (प्रारंभिक स्टेशन से) pic.twitter.com/wCVf1UFmCu
— North Western Railway (@NWRailways) January 2, 2023
RAJASTHAN TRAIN DERAILMENT - HELPLINE NUMBERS
The railways have issued helpline numbers in the wake of the accident.
For Jodhpur: 0291-2654979(1072), 0291-2654993(1072) 0291-2624125, 02912431646,
For Pali Marwar: 0293-2250324,
Passengers and families can also contact -138, 1072 for information.
Railways has arranged buses for stranded passengers to help them reach their destinations.