Home Nation

DCW chief poses series of questions to Delhi Police over death of woman in road accident

A 20-year-old woman, driving a scooty, was hit by a car in Delhi and dragged along for several kilometres resulting in her gruesome death.

Published: 02nd January 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday asked police to clarify if the woman, whose body was dragged for four kilometres by a car that had hit her scooter, was sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history.

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a woman without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media.

PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

In a series of questions she posed to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident at Kanjhawla, Maliwal also asked that "was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment?" "I have some questions for Delhi Police -- Was the woman sexually harassed by the accused? Was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment? For how many kilometres was she dragged by the car? Was there no checkpost or OCR van deployed on the stretch that she (was) dragged on?" Maliwal asked.

ALSO READ | Woman dies after car drags her for several kilometres in Delhi

"Did the accused men have previous criminal cases against them? We have issued summons to Delhi Police and want them to answer these questions.

Till when will our girls be killed like this? This is a case that shames our humanity. This is a very scary incident that happened in the national capital," she said.

She also questioned police over the immediate action taken after the incident was reported to the control room and the special security arrangements that were in place in the national capital for New Year. The commission had on Sunday issued a notice to police in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ | Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km

Police have said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem.

They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Women Delhi crime Delhi accident
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp