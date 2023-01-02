Food poisoning: Over 300 people hospitalised after feast at Gujarat wedding

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Over 300 people, including 100 children, were hospitalized after consuming food at a wedding in Bhavnagar district's Palitana late on Sunday night.

Local health officials suspect that the victims suffered food poisoning due to the consumption of chicken biriyani on Sunday night. 100 of them was discharged after primary treatment and the rest are reported to be still under treatment.

The incident occurred during the wedding function of local businessman Yunush Mahatar. Around 1,000 guests ate at the feast, but those who had non-vegetarian food largely fell ill.

Hospital beds fell short at night.

Medical Officer Mansinghji Government Hospital Dr Anita said that "around 200 people are receiving treatment in the government hospital. According to the preliminary report, these people have been affected by food poisoning due to eating some food in the function."

Local resident Iqbal said, "there was a wedding party at the house of Yunush Mahatar. He lived in our neighbourhood. In addition to his guests, people from the neighbourhood were also invited to his party. At the party, non-veg and veg food was served. All the victims of food poisoning had eaten non-vegetarian food."

After about an hour of eating food, people started falling ill one after another. Some started vomiting with abdominal pain. The patients were sent to Mansinghji Government Hospital. Soon, the number of patients crossed 100 causing a shortage in hospital beds. The situation demanded two-three patients be treated on the same bed. More than 100 children were among the patients.

Former Nagar Palika president Pravin Gadhvi said, "top officials of the health department also reached the spot and started OPD on the spot. The food department of the municipality took various samples of food from the banquet site and sent them to the laboratory for testing."

