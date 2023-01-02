Four civilians killed, several injured in Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four civilians were killed and seven others injured in suspected target attack by militants in a village in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. A police official said unknown gunmen opened fire on three residential houses in Dangri village of Rajouri district at 7 pm.

He said in the indiscriminate firing, at least 10 persons sustained gunshot wounds. The injured were evacuated to GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri, where three of the injured were declared brought dead.

“The seven others are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” a hospital official said, adding condition of two of the injured is critical.

The deceased belonged to a minority community. Immediately after the attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and a massive search operation was launched.

