Home Nation

Four killed, six injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

The accident took place on Sunday, the first day of the new year, when they were coming back from a picnic at Gutta waterfall under Narayanpur police station limits.

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JASHPUR: Four persons of a family were killed and six others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday, the first day of the new year, when they were coming back from a picnic at Gutta waterfall under Narayanpur police station limits, he said.

"The deceased have been identified as Anil Singh, his sister Jayanti, his son Mohit (8) and 11-month-old girl Venisha. There were 10 persons in the car. Singh died on the spot, while the other three succumbed during treatment," said Jashpur Superintendent of Police D Ravishankar.

"The driver seems to have lost control at a sharp turn between the waterfall and dam, leading to the vehicle crashing into a tree. Of the six injured, two have been shifted to Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand for advanced treatment," he said.

A case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered in connection with the accident, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Jashpur road accident
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp