India creating permanent outposts for BSF along Pakistan border in Gujarat

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Border Guarding Force (BGF) BSF is working to strengthen its hold at the strategically significant area of Sir Creek which remains one of the few areas which have not been resolved yet. For the first time, the BSF will build bunkers cum observation posts in this area along the Bhuj sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said, "BSF Gujarat is further strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases."

The BSF Gujarat is "responsible for securing the Indo-Pak international border of 826 km from Barmer in Rajasthan to Rann of Kutch and Creek area, including 85 km of Coastal area of Gujarat through effective domination of its entire area of responsibility and it made remarkable achievements by large numbers of apprehension and seizures in 2022."

Other than Kashmir and Siachen, Sir Creek is another area yet to be resolved since 1947. There is an ongoing dispute regarding the demarcation of the boundary between Sindh, the state of Pakistan and Gujarat state.

It is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions. During the 1965 war, the armies from both nations had clashed in the area. BSF looks after the border management along Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In 2022, the BSF Gujarat apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 Pakistani fishing boats along the marshy and difficult terrain in the Bhuj Sector. 50 packets of Heroin worth Rs 250 crores and 61 packets of Charas worth Rs 2.49 crores were also recovered from the coastal and creek regions. In the Barmer sector, 14 packets of Heroin worth Rs 70 crores were recovered in a joint operation with ATS Jodhpur, while Rs 12.05 lakhs were also recovered from suspected smugglers.

As many as twenty-two Indians, four Pakistanis, two Bangladeshi, two Canadians and a Rohingya native were also arrested for their involvement in various illegal transborder activities.

BSF Gujarat was also awarded the coveted Ashwini Trophy for the year 2021-22, three times in a row, among 11 Frontiers of the BSF for best performance in Training and Sports activities.

More than 350 Mahila Praharies of BSF Gujarat are effectively safeguarding our country's borders despite the vagaries of nature, the BSF said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu frontier of the force celebrated its 43 Raising Day at BSF Paloura camp, Jammu. The Jammu frontier was raised on 01 January 1981 after bifurcating the erstwhile North Western Frontier. On the occasion D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu congratulated all officers and Jawans of this frontier.

The Frontier means about 192 km of International Border with Pakistan and troops under it are also deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army in Naushera/ Rajouri and Poonch sector.

This frontier had won the Maharana Pratap Trophy for best Border Management system for 2022 which was presented by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai and the 48 bn BSF of this frontier has also won the DG’s Banner for best Operational Battalion for the year 2022.

NEW DELHI: The Border Guarding Force (BGF) BSF is working to strengthen its hold at the strategically significant area of Sir Creek which remains one of the few areas which have not been resolved yet. For the first time, the BSF will build bunkers cum observation posts in this area along the Bhuj sector. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said, "BSF Gujarat is further strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases." The BSF Gujarat is "responsible for securing the Indo-Pak international border of 826 km from Barmer in Rajasthan to Rann of Kutch and Creek area, including 85 km of Coastal area of Gujarat through effective domination of its entire area of responsibility and it made remarkable achievements by large numbers of apprehension and seizures in 2022." Other than Kashmir and Siachen, Sir Creek is another area yet to be resolved since 1947. There is an ongoing dispute regarding the demarcation of the boundary between Sindh, the state of Pakistan and Gujarat state. It is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions. During the 1965 war, the armies from both nations had clashed in the area. BSF looks after the border management along Pakistan and Bangladesh. In 2022, the BSF Gujarat apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 Pakistani fishing boats along the marshy and difficult terrain in the Bhuj Sector. 50 packets of Heroin worth Rs 250 crores and 61 packets of Charas worth Rs 2.49 crores were also recovered from the coastal and creek regions. In the Barmer sector, 14 packets of Heroin worth Rs 70 crores were recovered in a joint operation with ATS Jodhpur, while Rs 12.05 lakhs were also recovered from suspected smugglers. As many as twenty-two Indians, four Pakistanis, two Bangladeshi, two Canadians and a Rohingya native were also arrested for their involvement in various illegal transborder activities. BSF Gujarat was also awarded the coveted Ashwini Trophy for the year 2021-22, three times in a row, among 11 Frontiers of the BSF for best performance in Training and Sports activities. More than 350 Mahila Praharies of BSF Gujarat are effectively safeguarding our country's borders despite the vagaries of nature, the BSF said. Meanwhile, the Jammu frontier of the force celebrated its 43 Raising Day at BSF Paloura camp, Jammu. The Jammu frontier was raised on 01 January 1981 after bifurcating the erstwhile North Western Frontier. On the occasion D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu congratulated all officers and Jawans of this frontier. The Frontier means about 192 km of International Border with Pakistan and troops under it are also deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army in Naushera/ Rajouri and Poonch sector. This frontier had won the Maharana Pratap Trophy for best Border Management system for 2022 which was presented by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai and the 48 bn BSF of this frontier has also won the DG’s Banner for best Operational Battalion for the year 2022.