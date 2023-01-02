Indian aviation scales new heights with Operation Ganga, new routes and drone policy

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: While Digi-Yatra, offering contactless, ID less air travel in India through face recognition marked the beginning of new era in aviation in India, sector touched some significant landmarks with services starting in more than 50 new regional routes, 5 new airports and helipads, opening up of the drone sector and above all the successful completions of the disinvestment of Air India. Among the noted milestones was also Operation Ganga under which Indian citizens were evacuated from the foreign conflict zones.

Beginning December 1, select airports in the country have launched the Digi Yatra service that allows domestic flyers access into the airport departure zones by just looking into a camera lens. An app designed to allow contactless, seamless access to passengers into airports and flights based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

In the first phase, it will be launched at 7 airports. While Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi launched Digi Yatra services on December 1, 2022, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. Later it would be implemented across various airports in the country.

The year began with the successful completion of strategic disinvestment of 100% stake of Government of India in Air-India along with 100% stake in Air-India Express Ltd (AIXL) and 50% stake in Air-India SATS. The process was completed on January 27, 2022.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited for sale of 100% equity shareholding of GoI in Air-India along with its equity shareholding in AIXL and AISATS. The winning bid was for `18,000 crore for the combined stakes of three entities.

Regional air connectivity was also a highlight of the year 2022 with 50 new regional connectivity scheme (RCS) routes commenced in this year under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme with the objective to fulfil the flying aspirations of the common citizen with better aviation infrastructre.

