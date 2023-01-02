Home Nation

‘Irreconcilable’ differences reason behind non-resolution of ULFA problem: Assam CM Sarma

Sarma said the intellectuals and the various student organisations in Assam could make an appeal to Baruah to drop the demand for sovereignty and bargain on other things.

Published: 02nd January 2023

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the problem with the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) could not be solved due to "irreconcilable" differences.

He told the media that it is not a problem for him to talk to the outfit’s “commander-in-chief” Paresh Baruah or keep the channel of communication between the government and the insurgent group open.

"If I want to talk to him tomorrow morning, I can do it. The government and the ULFA have that channel. It has had some positive impact as Assam has not faced many law and order-related challenges in the past two years… But the problem is Paresh Baruah does not want to discuss anything other than (Assam’s) independence but I have taken an oath (as the CM) that I will protect the integrity and sovereignty of India," Sarma said.

He said one side would have to retreat for the resolution of the conflict. "I cannot take a step backwards, for it will go against my oath. I cannot remain as the CM. It is equally difficult for him as 10,000 people have lost their lives (in ULFA movement). So, these two are irreconcilable differences," Sarma said.

He said if the people of Assam could give confidence to Baruah that nobody would call him a betrayer if the insurgent leader dropped the demand for sovereignty, it might change his mindset.

Sarma said the intellectuals and the various student organisations in Assam could make an appeal to Baruah to drop the demand for sovereignty and bargain on other things.

"I believe people have a greater role to play in it. Our door is open," the CM said, adding, "Paresh Baruah does not want the killings of innocent people. We also don’t want it. So, if there are points of disagreement, there are also points of agreement. We hope something positive will happen one day."

The ULFA is the only group in Assam which is outside the purview of peace process. Baruah has said it often that his group will take part in peace talks only if the sovereignty of Assam is the agenda.

