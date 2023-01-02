Nashik chemical unit fire that left two dead yet to be doused even after 24 hours

Home Nation

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in nearby villages; the fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

Published: 02nd January 2023

Black smoke rises after a fire broke out at a factory, at Mundegaon village in Nashik, on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: More than 24 hours after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district claiming two lives, efforts were still on to douse the flames, an official said on Monday.

Nearly 10 fire tenders were still at the spot, he said, adding that it will take some more time to completely put out the blaze.

The massive fire in Jindal Poly Films Pvt Ltd at Mundhegaon situated alongside Nashik-Mumbai national highway in Igatpuri taluka on Sunday morning was triggered after a blast in a boiler of the factory.

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 am on Sunday.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in nearby villages.

The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am, officials said.

The state government has decided to order a high-level probe to identify the exact cause of the fire.

"Though the fire has been controlled to a large extent, it is yet to be completely doused," a police official who was present at the spot told PTI.

"The fire on the upper floor has been put out, but the blaze at the ground level is still raging on as there are plastic granules which are catching fire," the official said.

Eight to ten fire tenders are still at the spot making efforts to douse the fire, he said.

Along with police, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are busy in the operation, the official said.

"It will take some more time to completely douse the fire. The cooling operations may continue till evening as the smoke is still emanating," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited the accident site, located about 30 km from Nashik and 130 km from Mumbai.

He also met the injured persons admitted to a hospital in Nashik.

The CM said the next of kin of each deceased will get Rs 5 lakh aid from the state government and the injured will get free medical treatment.

