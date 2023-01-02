Home Nation

Noida: Gangster killed in encounter with STF had 5 murders to his name

In 2014, he had back-to-back murder cases lodged against him at Khekra and Baraut police stations in Baghpat.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NOIDA: Gangster Kapil, who succumbed to bullet injuries after an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) and the Noida Police here, was active in western Uttar Pradesh since 2008 and was an accused in at least five murder cases, according to official records.

Kapil, who also went by the name Krapal, was mostly active in Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr districts of UP, but had FIRs lodged against him in Gurugram and Delhi too, the police record showed.

The 33-year-old died after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with a joint team of the STF and the Noida Police here Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police (STF Meerut Zone) Kuldeep Narayan said.

The encounter happened when a police team intercepted him in the Bisrakh area over a tip-off about his movement in NCR for a planned murder, Narayan said.

The officer said Kapil had around three dozen criminal cases against him.

According to official records accessed by PTI, he was first booked at Khekra Police Station in Baghpat in 2008 under IPC section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

He was booked for the first time in a murder case in 2010 at Muzaffarnagar's Fugana Police Station.

In 2014, he had back-to-back murder cases lodged against him at Khekra and Baraut police stations in Baghpat.

Before the year ended, he had one more murder FIR to his name at Baghpat Police Station.

The latest murder case against him was lodged at Khekra Police Station in Baghpat in February 2022 for allegedly gunning down a man and his grandson.

Kapil worked as a shooter for the Vikas Badhoda gang before defecting to the Sunil Rathi gang, both active in western UP, according to a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangster Kapil
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp