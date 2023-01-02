Ranchi Diary: BJP starts exercise for 2024 polls

Home Nation

BJP had lost Singhbhum to the Congress’s Gita Koda and Rajmahal to JMM’s Vijay Hansda in the 2019 Parliamentary polls. Singhbhum is crucial for BJP as it had won the seat in 2014. 

By Mukesh Ranjan
Though 2024 is still far away, the BJP has already started working with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting mineral-rich Chaibasa on January 7. According to party functionaries, the visit is a part of the party strategy to win back the 130 seats across the country, where it finished second in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. BJP had lost Singhbhum to the Congress’s Gita Koda and Rajmahal to JMM’s Vijay Hansda in the 2019 Parliamentary polls. Singhbhum is crucial for BJP as it had won the seat in 2014. 

Learn from others’ experience
With an objective to provide unique opportunities to individuals for getting them engaged in meaningful conversations and learning from one another’s experiences, the IIM, Ranchi recently launched a ‘Human Library’. It brought together students, faculty, and members of the community to share their stories and perspectives with one another. The library is based on the idea of a traditional library, where individuals can ‘borrow’ a ‘book’ in the form of a person and converse with them about their life experiences, beliefs, and points of view. The concept of Human Library originated from Denmark in 2000 as a way to promote understanding by allowing individuals to borrow ‘human books’ and engage in conversations with them. 

‘Man-eating’ tag plea as leopard kills  4
Forest officials of Garhwa district have sent a proposal to state forest department seeking their approval for declaring a leopard a man-eater, as it has already claimed at least four lives, including three minors, in Jharkhand so far. Officials claimed that the proposal has already been sent to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife. The forest officials claimed that based on drone camera footage and other scientific tools, they have come to the conclusion that all the victims were killed by the same leopard which has entered Garhwa forest from the adjacent Palamu Tiger Reserve in Palamu.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

