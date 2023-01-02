Home Nation

Raut backs Yatra, Rahul as leader of united Opposition

He said that the Yatra has brought a new shine to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As Opposition parties are yet to get united for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut threw his weight behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by heaping praises on Bharat Jodo Yatra and evolving leadership of Rahul Gandhi in his weekly column Rokthok in Shiv Sena’s party’s mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday.

Sanjay Raut in his column said that when India is gripped by the narrow-minded ruling people, Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodi Yatra, so far travelled 2,800 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Delhi. He said Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will end in Kashmir.

He said the T-shirt of Rahul Gandhi’s talk of the town. “In low temperatures, Rahul Gandhi is seen wearing only a T-shirt and journalists also ask about the reason behind it,” Rahul Gandhi in his reply said that rather than asking him, journalists and the ruling party should ask the farmer and labour who are working in a cold atmosphere without any proper woollen cloths.

He said that the Yatra has brought a new shine to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. “The ruling party rather than praising the Yatra and the effort taken by Rahul Gandhi, want to stop the Yatra for some or other reasons. We got the new avatar of Rahul Gandhi at the end of this year. This is the real gift to the nation. If this aura around Rahul Gandhi continues in 2023, then change in 2024 is definite,” said Sanjay Raut.

The praise of Rahul Gandhi by Sanjay Raut added to the speculations that Rahul Gandhi can lead the Opposition and will be the next Prime Minister candidate of the united opposition as well.

