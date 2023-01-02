SP injured as mob goes on rampage, vandalises church in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A prominent Catholic church was vandalised and the superintendent of police Sadanand Kumar, who tried to stop the protesting mob, sustained head injuries in stone pelting in the Maoist-affected Narayanpur district, about 350 km south of Raipur on Monday. Two small churches were also reportedly damaged by the protestors.

The SP was taken to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable and out of danger. The Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderraj P rushed to the area, even as additional security forces from couple of adjoining districts been deployed as precautionary measure in Narayanpur and keep close watch as the tension prevails in the district. Some police personnel were also injured in the attack. A tribal group—Advasi Samaj, planned a protest march against the alleged religious conversion and minor clashes in villages in Narayanpur.

“The protest rally by adivasi samaj turned rough despite their leaders being asked by the collector and myself to ensure that peace remains during their demonstration organised in Narayanpur. In a frenzy, an attempt to vandalise the church and I along with my team rushed to intervene and prevent any untoward incident. But someone pelted stones on me. The administration remained restrained. Legal action will be initiated”, said the district police chief Kumar.

The district administration apparently seemed shocked as they were assured with the words of the adivasi samaj leaders that no law and order situation will arise with their protest. “The violent incident occurred despite their assurance. The action would be initiated against those responsible after gathering the facts. Security has been beefed up in all churches and the habitations,” Ajeet Vasant, Narayanpur collector told this newspaper.

The opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress government for its alleged repeated failure on law and order issue even in the peaceful tribal belts. The Congress blamed the BJP for vitiating the peace. “Where ever BJP lacks the issues, they play the communal card,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress spokesperson.

