Terrorists strike twice in Rajouri; minor siblings killed in Monday's attack

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Nearly 12 hours after four civilians were killed and 7 others were injured in a militant firing in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, an explosion took place on Monday morning in Upper Dangri village, at the home of one of the victims, leaving a minor sister-brother duo dead and six others injured.

The explosion took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the terror attack on Sunday evening, locals said. There were several people, including Lal's relatives, in the house when the blast took place at around 9.30 am today.

The injured were immediately evacuated to Government Medical College Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Sanvi Sharma (7) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) were killed in the blast caused by an IED explosion in Dangri village.

The explosion took place nearly 12 hours after militants fired indiscriminately on three houses of Hindus in the village, killing four civilians and injuring seven others. The deceased were identified as Pritam Sharma, 56, and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar, 23, and Sheetal Kumar, 48.

WATCH |

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men reached the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

The area is also observing a shutdown today on calls from different groups.

As the incidents led to protests across the district, including in Rajouri town, and a complete shutdown, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who visited the site, said that the IED blast was intended to target senior officers who were about to reach there.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the militant attack in Rajouri. “I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Sinha said.

He said an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians killed in the dastardly attack. “Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh,” Sinha said, adding officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to the injured.

An injured person being rushed to hospital after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district. (Photo | PTI)

The killings have drawn widespread condemnation with all the political parties in J&K strongly condemning the civilian killings.

These are the first such incidents in the past many years in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region.

Meanwhile, protesters carried the bodies of those killed in Sunday's attack in a procession and kept them at Dongri Chowk. The protesters said that if the LG does not come to them by this evening, they will not cremate the bodies till Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets them.

In Jammu, protests against Pakistan were held by VHP, Bajrang Dal, Mission Statehood, Shiv Sena and Dogra Front.

(With PTI inputs)

