12-year-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Betul; angry kin torch vehicles of accused 

The incident took place in Azad Ward area on Monday evening following which the girl informed her parents about it, a police official said.

Published: 03rd January 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BETUL: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a flour mill owner in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, triggering tension in the locality as the victim's relatives and locals set ablaze two vehicles of the accused, police said on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old accused, a former member of the local civic body, has not yet been arrested.

The incident took place in Azad Ward area on Monday evening following which the girl informed her parents about it, a police official said.

Later, angry relatives of the victim and locals set ablaze a car and a motorcycle of the accused, Ramesh Gulhane, parked outside his house, Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Soni said.

Police rushed to the spot and had to use "mild force" to control the situation, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the situation is now under control and Gulhane will be arrested soon.

He said cases have been registered against the accused as well as those who indulged in violence after the incident.

