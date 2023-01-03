Home Nation

BJP hails SC verdict on note ban as historic, slams Congress outcry

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid all the hue and cry of the Opposition parties on demonetisation, the ruling BJP hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Modi government’s demonetisation as “historic”.

But, the BJP strongly lambasted the Congress Party for creating uproar against demonetisation since 2016 to till date as part of projecting the demonetisation in a bad light before the nation. At a hurriedly conveyed media briefing at party’s central office on Monday soon after the SC verdict, former law minister and party’s Patna Sahib Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said:

“The entire demonetisation policy and exercise was aimed at preventing terror funding and checking the circulation of fake Indian currencies and money launderings in the country. But the Congress Party maintained its stance against it by playing politics”.

Prasad claimed that the demonetisation, effected in 2016 as a well-thought decision, proved as the biggest blow to the networks of terrorism by dismantling the sources of terror funding. “The demonetisation also boosted income tax and cleansed the economy in the larger interest of country. Today the apex court has also found this decision correct”, he said.

He said that the court dismissed all the petitions challenging the legality of the Modi government’s historic decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016upholding the decision valid in national interest. He asked Congress leader: “Will Rahul Gandhi now tender an apology to the nation for his ill-willed campaign carried by him against demonetisation? It was he who also spoke against demonetisation in foreign countries putting India in bad light”. 

