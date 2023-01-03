Centre within rights on note ban: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

GADAG: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Centre and Reserve Bank of India are well within their rights to demonetise currency. “But Congress leaders had hoarded black money and went to court with a complaint against the note ban,” he said in Gadag town.

On Congress protesting over Mahadayi river water sharing with Goa, he said they ruled the country for over 50 years, but could not solve the problems.

“In Goa, AICC president Sonia Gandhi said they will not give a single drop of Mahadayi water to Karnataka. So, we brought the issue to Parliament. We will build a canal to get our share of water. The Modi government will solve the issue,” he said.

Joshi inaugurated a tournament of Gadag Cricket League at the outdoor stadium in Gadag town by batting for a while. PWD Minister CC Patil was present, while GCL organiser Anil Menasinkai thanked the Union minister.

GADAG: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Centre and Reserve Bank of India are well within their rights to demonetise currency. “But Congress leaders had hoarded black money and went to court with a complaint against the note ban,” he said in Gadag town. On Congress protesting over Mahadayi river water sharing with Goa, he said they ruled the country for over 50 years, but could not solve the problems. “In Goa, AICC president Sonia Gandhi said they will not give a single drop of Mahadayi water to Karnataka. So, we brought the issue to Parliament. We will build a canal to get our share of water. The Modi government will solve the issue,” he said. Joshi inaugurated a tournament of Gadag Cricket League at the outdoor stadium in Gadag town by batting for a while. PWD Minister CC Patil was present, while GCL organiser Anil Menasinkai thanked the Union minister.