Home Nation

Delhi stuck in jam as Rahul Gandhi's Yatra leaves for Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Ring Road from ISBT towards Rajghat and vice-versa to avoid getting stuck.

Published: 03rd January 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic came to a standstill during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Traffic came to a standstill during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The city witnessed snarls in several places on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi progressed towards Uttar Pradesh with hundreds of supporters in tow.

As the Yatra moved across central Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident.

However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear. The situation was worse in central Delhi where long jams led to chaos.

Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Ring Road from ISBT towards Rajghat and vice-versa to avoid getting stuck.

An officer said that the police received over a dozen calls regarding traffic jams on the Ring Road, before the jams relented somewhat by the afternoon.

"The GT road in Shahdara and Seelampur area heading towards Kashmiri Gate was jam-packed. Vehicles crawled and people honked. I had to take another route to reach Connaught Place," said a commuter who was stuck in traffic for several hours near Kashmiri Gate.

Ahead of the yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Monday issued a travel advisory cautioning commuters to take alternate routes.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning and entered Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp