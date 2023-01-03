Delhi stuck in jam as Rahul Gandhi's Yatra leaves for Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The city witnessed snarls in several places on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi progressed towards Uttar Pradesh with hundreds of supporters in tow.

As the Yatra moved across central Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident.

However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear. The situation was worse in central Delhi where long jams led to chaos.

Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Ring Road from ISBT towards Rajghat and vice-versa to avoid getting stuck.

An officer said that the police received over a dozen calls regarding traffic jams on the Ring Road, before the jams relented somewhat by the afternoon.

"The GT road in Shahdara and Seelampur area heading towards Kashmiri Gate was jam-packed. Vehicles crawled and people honked. I had to take another route to reach Connaught Place," said a commuter who was stuck in traffic for several hours near Kashmiri Gate.

Ahead of the yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Monday issued a travel advisory cautioning commuters to take alternate routes.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning and entered Uttar Pradesh.

NEW DELHI: The city witnessed snarls in several places on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi progressed towards Uttar Pradesh with hundreds of supporters in tow. As the Yatra moved across central Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident. However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear. The situation was worse in central Delhi where long jams led to chaos. Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Ring Road from ISBT towards Rajghat and vice-versa to avoid getting stuck. An officer said that the police received over a dozen calls regarding traffic jams on the Ring Road, before the jams relented somewhat by the afternoon. "The GT road in Shahdara and Seelampur area heading towards Kashmiri Gate was jam-packed. Vehicles crawled and people honked. I had to take another route to reach Connaught Place," said a commuter who was stuck in traffic for several hours near Kashmiri Gate. Ahead of the yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Monday issued a travel advisory cautioning commuters to take alternate routes. The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break. Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning and entered Uttar Pradesh.