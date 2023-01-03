Home Nation

Experts from Indian Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site 

The explosives were found, a day earlier, close to the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers in Chandigarh. 

Published: 03rd January 2023 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb disposal squad (CEDU) of 263 at the spot after Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED), in Gohlad area of Mendhar in Poonch district on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Army's bomb disposal experts on Tuesday removed the live explosive, which was found a day earlier close to the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here, an official said.

Earlier in the day, the experts of the Indian Army reached the spot where the live explosive was found.

After examining the object, the experts decided to take the shell with them, Sanjeev Kohli, nodal officer, disaster management, Chandigarh, told reporters here.

"The Army's expert team took the decision. They are taking it to the (Army's Western) Command (near here)," he said.

When asked if the bomb would not be diffused here, Kohli said, "They will take it to the command. They have to analyse it -- it is a technical part of their process after which they will (defuse it)".

The shell was seen being carried in an Army vehicle with police escort vehicles accompanying it.

Another official present at the site said, "In view of public safety, it (the bomb) will be handled at some isolated place."

The experts used a robotic device to remove the explosive from the spot where it had been secured in a 'bomb basket' (drum). They examined the live shell in protective gear inside a police cordon. A fire tender and an ambulance were stationed at the spot in the morning.

They were also seen engaging in discussions with the police and administration officials before the bomb was removed.

The area where the bomb was discovered lies in Chandigarh, close to the Chandigarh-Punjab border.

The bomb was found in a mango garden on the Nayagaon-Kansal T-point, which is about a kilometre away from the helipad and about two kilometres from the official residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

The police questioned several people, including many scrap dealers in nearby areas, for clues on how the bomb could have reached the mango garden where it was found on Monday, sources said.

As soon as the police received information that a bomb-like object had been found in the high-security area, they reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The local administration later informed the Army.

Kohli had said on Monday, "When we came and checked it we found that it was a live shell. We have secured the area."

"It is a matter of investigation how this shell got here."

He had gone on to add, "With the help of the police and the bomb disposal squad team, the shell has been placed in a drum and covered with sandbags and the Army has been informed," he had said.

The possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it here cannot be ruled out, he had said.

In the past, there have been cases of scrap dealers collecting used shells from the vicinity of military firing ranges.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police AK Pandey, who reached the spot on Monday, had said that it appeared to be a "misfired shell".

There are many scrap dealers in the area where the shell was found.

It is being investigated if anyone could have discarded it here, he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Bomb disposal Punjab Haryana
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp