IIT-Madras creates CoE for defence research

IIT-Madras has created a centre of excellence to develop advanced technologies for national defence and security. 

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The facility at IIT-M | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has created a centre of excellence to develop advanced technologies for national defence and security. 

Initially established by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the centre has now been taken over by IIT-M and converted into a ‘Centre of Excellence,’ an interdisciplinary research group that brings in faculty and researchers from multiple departments to undertake translational research.

Named as ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Ramanujan Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-RCoE), the centre has been established to conduct direct research in advanced technologies for defence and security and to create a world-class research centre. 

Director of IIT-Madras, V Kamakoti, said, “It is an important milestone in bringing together academia, industry and the DRDO to develop Atmanirbhar technologies for the critical needs of the country.” The centre will undertake multidisciplinary basic and applied research in verticals like electronics and computational systems; naval systems and naval technologies; advanced combat vehicle technologies and the like. 

