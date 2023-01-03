Home Nation

Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef

The accused snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences if he lodge any complaint. They offered him money to keep his mouth shut, the victim added.

Published: 03rd January 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident from Sahibganj, a Hindu man was allegedly stripped and thrashed badly by five people for refusing to consume beef and liquor. The victim has been identified as Chandan Ravidas and an FIR has been filed with the Radhanagar police station.

According to Chandan, he had gone to a shop at Pakija More on Saturday night. When he went behind the shop to urinate, he found 5 people drinking and consuming beef. This led to a heated argument between the victim and the accused, following which they forced him to consume alcohol and eat beef. Chandan managed to escape but was later chased down by the accused men. He was then stripped naked and thrashed brutally.

“Five persons, including Mithun Sheikh, did not like my presence over there and started abusing me badly and forcing me to consume alcohol and beef. When I refused and escaped, they chased me on bikes and thrashed me badly after stripping me naked,” he alleged.

The accused snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences if he lodge any complaint. They offered him money to keep his mouth shut, he added.

“It has been alleged in the FIR that Chandan Ravidas was thrashed badly for refusing to consume beef and liquor by five persons on December 31. He has been thrashed badly but we are still to establish whether it was beef or something else,” said the officer in charge of Radhanagar police station Rakesh Kumar

 The case is still under investigation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assault Sahibganj Radhanagar police station
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp