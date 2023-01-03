Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident from Sahibganj, a Hindu man was allegedly stripped and thrashed badly by five people for refusing to consume beef and liquor. The victim has been identified as Chandan Ravidas and an FIR has been filed with the Radhanagar police station.

According to Chandan, he had gone to a shop at Pakija More on Saturday night. When he went behind the shop to urinate, he found 5 people drinking and consuming beef. This led to a heated argument between the victim and the accused, following which they forced him to consume alcohol and eat beef. Chandan managed to escape but was later chased down by the accused men. He was then stripped naked and thrashed brutally.

“Five persons, including Mithun Sheikh, did not like my presence over there and started abusing me badly and forcing me to consume alcohol and beef. When I refused and escaped, they chased me on bikes and thrashed me badly after stripping me naked,” he alleged.

The accused snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences if he lodge any complaint. They offered him money to keep his mouth shut, he added.

“It has been alleged in the FIR that Chandan Ravidas was thrashed badly for refusing to consume beef and liquor by five persons on December 31. He has been thrashed badly but we are still to establish whether it was beef or something else,” said the officer in charge of Radhanagar police station Rakesh Kumar

The case is still under investigation, he added.

RANCHI: In a shocking incident from Sahibganj, a Hindu man was allegedly stripped and thrashed badly by five people for refusing to consume beef and liquor. The victim has been identified as Chandan Ravidas and an FIR has been filed with the Radhanagar police station. According to Chandan, he had gone to a shop at Pakija More on Saturday night. When he went behind the shop to urinate, he found 5 people drinking and consuming beef. This led to a heated argument between the victim and the accused, following which they forced him to consume alcohol and eat beef. Chandan managed to escape but was later chased down by the accused men. He was then stripped naked and thrashed brutally. “Five persons, including Mithun Sheikh, did not like my presence over there and started abusing me badly and forcing me to consume alcohol and beef. When I refused and escaped, they chased me on bikes and thrashed me badly after stripping me naked,” he alleged. The accused snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences if he lodge any complaint. They offered him money to keep his mouth shut, he added. “It has been alleged in the FIR that Chandan Ravidas was thrashed badly for refusing to consume beef and liquor by five persons on December 31. He has been thrashed badly but we are still to establish whether it was beef or something else,” said the officer in charge of Radhanagar police station Rakesh Kumar The case is still under investigation, he added.