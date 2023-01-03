Meghalaya: CM Sangma’s NPP likely to get 3 more MLAs from other parties

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three Meghalaya MLAs – two from People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and one from Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) – are likely to resign from the Assembly and their parties and join the National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the ruling coalition in the election-bound state.

Sources said PDF MLAs Hamletson Dohling and Jason S Mawlong and HSPDP legislator Samlin Malngiang would join the NPP this week.

Recently, Dohling indicated his departure from the PDF. He told reporters his move to embrace the NPP was based on the advice of his party leaders in his constituency and supporters. He would contest the polls, expected in February, on the NPP’s ticket.

Last month, suspended Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa S Marbaniang had joined the NPP. They were among the five Congress MLAs who were suspended by the party for openly declaring their support to the government which has the BJP as a constituent.

If the NPP got three MLAs from Congress and is on the verge of getting three others from the PDF and the HSPDP, it also lost two to the BJP, which is another component of the government.

Last month, NPP legislators Bendic R Marak and Ferlin CA Sangma had joined the BJP. HM Shangpliang of the Trinamool Congress and Samuel M Sangma, an Independent, also joined the saffron party.

Switching parties ahead of elections have become a common theme in the Northeast.

