Home Nation

Nadda launches BJP’s ‘mission 144’ in Maharashtra, targets Uddhav Thackeray

He also called the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress as an unnatural tie-up.

Published: 03rd January 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

haratiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a public metting, in Chandrapur, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  BJP president JP Nadda on Monday launched the party’s ‘Mission 144’ at Chandrapur in Maharashtra while attacking the Opposition and called Uddhav Thackeray as a backstabber for having occupied the chief minister’s chair. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had lost 144 seats, which the party is focusing on for the 2024 polls. In Maharashtra, the BJP is targeting 18 such seats, including Chandrapur and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Baramati.

Addressing a public rally in Chandrapur, Nadda targeted Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, calling him greedy for the chief minister’s post. “Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with people who late Balasaheb Thackeray fought his entire life,” Nadda said.

He also called the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress as an unnatural tie-up. He added that, in 2019, Uddhav shared the stage with the BJP and agreed to form the government with Narendra Modi in Delhi and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. However, when the election results came, Uddhav began to eye the chief minister’s chair, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp