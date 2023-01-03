Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP 

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday derided Rahul Gandhi for being "perpetually confused" and accused the Congress leader of wanting India to surrender before China following his recent remarks on the border tensions.

India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianness, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"Discovery of India has been going on for four generations (of Gandhi's family)," Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India'.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi took a dig at Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the tensions along the border with China in his interview with actor Kamal Hasan, Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party's government."

The BJP leader added that the interview was an interaction between a "perpetually confused and tensed leader" and a "confused film star".

"But he has dispelled India's illusion. His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China," Trivedi added.

He also asked if Gandhi was making such comments because of "donations his party got from China or because of agreements between his party and the Communist Party of China".

Trivedi claimed that Gandhi was blinded by hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to name four to five countries that were standing with China while the "world is standing with India".

To further prove his point, Trivedi cited Chinese thinker Hu Shih and his observation that "India conquered and dominated China culturally for 20 centuries without ever having to send a single soldier across her border".

Calling India the only surviving civilisation of the ancient world, Trivedi condemned Congress and Gandhi for "lowering the country's honour".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress China BJP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp