Transit visitors from China, five other countries need -ve report, says Centre

Negative RT-PCR reports and self-declaration forms can be submitted through the civil aviation ministry’s Air Suvidha portal.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representation (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travellers taking transit flights to India from Covid hotspots countries China, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report and a self-declaration form, irrespective of their originating countries, the Centre said on Monday.

“As per revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers from these countries,” additional secretary Union health ministry Lav Agarwal, wrote to the secretary of the Union civil aviation ministry Rajiv Bansal. Negative RT-PCR reports and self-declaration forms can be submitted through the civil aviation ministry’s Air Suvidha portal.

Meanwhile, the Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Delhi airport on Monday. “Reviewed Air Suvidha system and RT-PCR testing facilities for international passengers at IGI Airport…” he later tweeted.

