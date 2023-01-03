Home Nation

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP,TMC engage in slugfest 

The incident prompted the BJP to demand an NIA investigation into the incident, while the Trinamool Congress hinted at a 'conspiracy to defame the state'.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stands near Vande Bharat Express train before its flagging off ceremony, at Howrah railway station in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stands near Vande Bharat Express train before its flagging off ceremony, at Howrah railway station in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MALDA: Just a few days after its inaugural run, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incident prompted the BJP to demand an NIA investigation into the incident, while the Trinamool Congress hinted at a 'conspiracy to defame the state'.

No injuries, however, were reported in the incident that took place near Kumarganj railway station, around 50 km from Malda town, on Monday evening, a Railway official said.

The glass door of coach number C13 of 22303 Vande Bharat Express was damaged in the incident, he said.

Kumarganj falls under the jurisdiction of the Katihar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The train was not stopped mid-way after the incident took place at 5.10 pm on Monday and it halted at its designated stoppage at Malda Town railway station, the official said.

Malda Town railway station Government Railway Police (GRP) IC Prashant Rai said that Railway Protection Force (RPF) is investigating the matter.

The train was flagged-off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Howrah station on December 30.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that those involved in anti-CAA protests in 2019 were involved in the ransacking of the train.

"It is shameful that Vande Bharat express is being attacked or ransacked in no other state.

The state government will do nothing against the perpetrators to secure its vote bank,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wondered whether the incident was "revenge" for the raising of 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans at the inaugural function in Howrah station.

"Unfortunate & sickening.Stones pelted at India's pride Vande Bharat Express in WB's Malda district. Is this revenge for 'Jai Shree Ram' chants on the Inaugural day? I urge @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to handover the probe to @NIA_India & punish the perpetrators@AshwiniVaishnaw," he tweeted.

Reacting to BJP's allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said it was a "conspiracy" to defame the state government.

"We don't know who is involved in it. The police and railway officials are looking into it. We suspect that the BJP is trying to politicise the issue," he said.

BJP workers had raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans during the inauguration programme following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to get up on the dais from where the train was flagged off.

The incident had created a major controversy, with the TMC taking exception to the raising of "political slogans" at a government programme, made more solemn by the death of the mother of the prime minister, while the BJP tried to downplay the incident, with Vaishnaw saying that nothing had occurred to cause any angst as party workers often raise slogans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express BJP TMC
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp